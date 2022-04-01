Hudson, Wisconsin

Alice Marie Searles, age 93, of Hudson, WI formerly of Elgin, Minnesota died on March 28, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson.

Alice was born on January 21, 1929 the daughter of Ed (Joe) and Rose Marie (Holetz) Lang in Mankato. She was educated at the Le Center, Minnesota schools and was a graduate of the Le Center High School. She continued her education at Winona State where she received a Master’s of Art Degree in Education. She taught at Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester, MN for over 40 years. Alice paid for her sister’s college education and Janet repaid her following her graduation. She and Wayne Searles were united in marriage on March 13, 1957. The couple lived on the family farm in Elgin and raised four children together. Wayne died on August 9, 2007 and Alice continued to reside at the farm until moving into the assisted living in Wisconsin in 2019.

Alice was an avid bird watcher and amazing cook. She had an incredible gardening talent. Alice spent her time baking and canning in preparation for the Rochester Farmer’s Market each week. She would spend endless hours canning pickles and jams and pies, breads and cinnamon rolls for her loyal customers.

Alice is survived by her two sons: Edward Seales of Ellsworth, Wi and David Searles of Rochester. She is further survived by one granddaughter: Jordan (Jason Janisch) Reed of St. Paul, MN, one brother: Gilbert (Linda) Lang of Le Center, MN, one sister: Janet Wordelman of Sheridan, IL and one son-in-law: Dillon Allen of Bloomington, MN.

She was preceded in death by one daughter: Judy Allen on March 19, 2022 and one son: Eugene Searles on January 20, 2010.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview. Pastor Cheryl Nymann will officiate. Phyllis Maercklein will provide music for Laura Haack, soloist. Inurnment will follow at the Elgin Cemetery in Elgin, MN.

Family will receive family and friends from 12-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Schad and Zabel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.