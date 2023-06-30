Alice Nosek

Alice E. Nosek, 90, of LeRoy, MN, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at her home.

Alice Elaine (Parson) Nosek was born on December 30, 1932 in Beckwith, IA to Rollie and Lena (Korn) Parson. She graduated from Fairfield Iowa High School in 1951. She later graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Iowa City, IA (University of Iowa) in 1954. Alice married Gerald “Jerry” Nosek on September 1, 1954 in International Falls, MN. They moved to the Chester area in 1957 where they farmed with Jerry’s father and brother.

Alice was a great health resource to her community for many years where she helped treat people as needed. She was a long time member of the Chester United Methodist Church and Chester United Methodist Women.

Alice is survived by 3 daughters Cyndie Nosek, Kathy Dubiel and Deb Williams, 5 grandchildren Autumn Chandler, Jessica Munis, Jennifer Ross, Laura Dubiel and Gwen Williams, 8 great-grandchildren Winter Chandler, Terique Chandler, Yishai Munis, Yoni Munis, Naomi Munis, Kayana Ross, Kaniya Ross and Demarcus Ross. She is also survived by 4 sisters Judith Ward, Doris Glasgow, Dorothy McCright and Mary Robin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Nosek, her parents, and one brother.

Funeral services for Alice will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Chester United Methodist Church in Chester, IA with Dr. Donna Ihns officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

