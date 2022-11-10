Alice P. Bicknese

Alice Pearl Bicknese, 84, of Rochester, MN lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Stewartville Care Center.

Alice was born December 3, 1937 in Pine Island, MN to Lloyd and Joyce (Hagre) Pike. She is survived by her daughter Terri (Terry) Lee of Bloomington, IN; her three sons Ernest (Lisa) of Rochester, Darwin (Tammy) of Rochester and Bruce (Gerry) of Austin, MN; and her many wonderful grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Brenda Zempel.

A Celebration of Life visitation for Alice will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, November 19th at High Point Church, 4545 N Frontage Road, Rochester, MN 55901.

Memorials are preferred to the family.