Sept. 19, 1930 - April 17, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Allan Scott, 91, Sargeant, Minn., died Sunday, April 17, in Methodist Hospital Mayo Clinic Campus.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter, Minn.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.