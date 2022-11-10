Allen “Al” Robert Patterson

Allen “Al” Patterson, 61, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Allen Robert Patterson was born November 15, 1960 in Rochester, to Robert and Donna Mae (Kvarme) Patterson. Al grew up in Chatfield and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1980. After high school Allen worked at John Adams Middle School in Rochester as a custodian.

Al enjoyed seeing the wildlife out his window while watching television and movies. He assisted with planning Chatfield Western Days and was a past member of the Chatfield Lions Club.

Al is survived by his mother, Donna of Chatfield; sisters, Linda (Bob) Finley of Eagan, MN; Cheryl (Al) Hanson of Grand Meadow, MN; brother, Duane (Brenda) Wertz of Hutchinson, MN; many nieces and nephews.

Al is preceded in death by his father, Robert; Grandparents, George and Marcia Patterson, Carsten and Emelia Kvarme.

Funeral service for Al will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Chatfield Lutheran Church, in Chatfield with Pastor Nissa Peterson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be at Chatfield Cemetery following the service at church.

Riley Funeral Home of Chatfield is assisting the Patterson family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com