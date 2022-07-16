The memorial service for Allen Schacht will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

Allen “Al” Jay Schacht, 84, of rural Hammond, passed away at Cottagewood Senior Communities on Sunday, June 19, 2022, after battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia for the past couple of years. He was born November 29, 1937, in Rochester, to Verl and Violet Schacht. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1955 and went on to study at Rochester Junior College and then the University of Minnesota graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry in 1959. He started his career with the US Forest Service in Idaho and Montana. In 1963, he graduated with his Master of Science in Forestry (Wildlife) from the U of M. Al served in the US Army Reserves for seven years. On September 21, 1963, he married Judith Vig of Albert Lea. They left Montana in 1966 and moved to Duluth, where Al joined the State & Private Forestry (S&PF) division, continuing this work in St. Paul through 1971. Then moved to Washington DC to work in Rural Development and Special Programs for the Forest Service. In 1975, moved to Pennsylvania and worked for the twenty-state Northeastern Area and became Director for the Northeastern Area S&PF, and then the Associate Deputy Chief for S&PF in Washington DC in 1982. In 1992 he returned to Area Director for Northeastern S&PF until retirement in 1994.

In retirement, Allen continued with his passion for the forest and outdoors, planting and harvesting timber, was a master gardener, and continued the legacy of his father’s championship Dahlias. He also enjoyed playing softball, collecting baseball cards. He was involved in many societies including the Soil and Water Conservation Society, Society of American Foresters, MN Forestry Association, Board Member of MN-Great Lakes Forestry Alliance, Wildlife Society, National Association of Conservation Districts, and President for Southern MN National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). After returning to MN in 1999, Al became very involved in their church, where he was an Elder and served on various church boards.

Al is survived by his three sons, Ret. Colonel Eric Schacht of Kansas City, MO, Steven (Jennifer) Schacht of Lander, WY, and Daniel (Michelle) Schacht of Brentwood, TN; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and sister Sharon Rae of Ft. Myers, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson, Justin.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Arbor Day Foundation.

