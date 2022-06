Nov. 22, 1931 - June 12, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Allene Harty, 90, Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, June 12, in Cottagewood.

A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at River Park Chapel in Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.