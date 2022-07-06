Allene Harty

Allene Frances Harty, Rochester, passed away June 12, at the age of 90.

Allene was born in Wabasha County, MN, in 1931. When she was 16 years old, she moved to Rochester with her older sister to attend Lourdes High School. She met her future husband, Jerry, through a mutual friend. They married in 1950 and began their lives in Rochester. Jerry built two homes for them, and their ever expanding family of nine children.

Allene began working outside the home after their youngest began school. She worked in the cafeteria at Pinewood Elementary, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. After several years there, she transitioned to a job at Mayo Clinic in Clinical Research where she cared for patients during their in-hospital stays. Here she also formed many long-lasting friendships.

For several years, Jerry & Allene had a camper at Read’s Landing on the Mississippi River where they spent fun, relaxing days. Many friends and memories were made there. Once retired, she & Jerry spent some winters in Arizona, enjoying the weather & lack of snow. They also enjoyed many little excursions closer to home traveling in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, along with time visiting family in South Dakota.

In 2011, Jerry’s health took a turn and they moved to an assisted living facility in Kenyon. Allene always had a cheerful, upbeat personality & her lively sense of humor was greatly appreciated and will be sorely missed.

Allene was preceded in death by Jerry, her husband of 63 years, her eldest daughter Charlotte, and two siblings, Betty Ahlers of Pepin, and Ken Lamey of Park Rapids.

She is survived by her children: Michael Harty (Mary Lukk) of Florida, daughter-in-law and loving companion, Rita Harty of Kenyon, daughter Beth Harty of Winona, sons David Harty of Farmington and Roger (Renee) Harty of Rochester, daughters Gail (Mike) Derouin of Lanesboro and Donna (Bob) Lahtinen of Arizona, son Dan (Lynn) of Rochester and daughter Diane (Mark) Schlaefer of Colorado: Twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She has two surviving siblings, Muriel Rossmeisl of Souix Falls and Mary (George) Kanz of Cedar Rapids.

The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Jerry and Allene both donated their bodies to Mayo Clinic for research purposes as that was their much appreciated health care for many years. Any memorial donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Alzheimer research or to Cottagewood Senior Care in Rochester.

