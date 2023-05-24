Oct. 26, 1948 - May 18, 2023

GOODHUE, Minn. - Alva Settle, 74, Lake City, Minn., died Thursday, May 18, in Goodhue.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Frontenac, Minn. The Rev. Alan Horn will officiate. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Lake City.

