Alvin L. White

Alvin White, of Rochester, MN died peacefully at the age of 93, at home on October 6, 2022.

Alvin was founder and owner of Al’s Footworks shoe stores. A proud veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War, Veteran of the National Guard and served in the Merchant Marine. He was an avid gardener and collector of odds and ends.

Alvin retired from IBM after 38 years to work full time in his shoe stores. He retired from Al’s Footworks at the age of 75 and advised friends to “Just keep moving.” He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and customers. Alvin, will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Alvin is survived by wife of 66 years, Beverly; brother Virgil White; sisters Diane (Donald) White Bzoskie, Eilene Mardis; daughter Laura Freeland; sons David (Stacy) White, Gary White, Allan (Amy) White; grandchildren Michael (Destiny) Freeland, Natalie (Kris) Goemer, Susan White, Jordan (Thea) White and Taylor White; and great grandchild Levi White.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; sisters H. Rosalie Ranvick and Betty Sparks; and son-in-law William Freeland.

We will be celebrating Alvin’s life with a visitation and funeral service on Saturday, October 29th at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW). Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. with funeral at 10:30 a.m. Directly following the service will be interment at Grandview Memorial Gardens and luncheon at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home Reception Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to MN Adult and Teen Challenge or Season’s Hospice of Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the White family