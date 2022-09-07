Alvin (Michael) Bushrod

Alvin Bushrod was born November 6, 1940 in Henderson, KY to the late Morris Bushrod, Sr. and the late Margaret (Maggie Clark) Bushrod. He passed on August 31, 2022 at the age of 81.

Alvin served with honor in the united states Marines. Alvin was a very kind and private man. Alvin also was very hark-working man that had a career as a custodian for Unisys Corporation.

Alvin was married to his late wife, Donna. He is also preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Sue Bushrod, Vina Mae Leachman and Marie Gentry; brothers, William C. Bushrod, Calvin (twin) Bushrod, Leon Bushrod, Benjamin (Bennie) Bushrod, Morris Bushrod, Jr., Eugene Bushrod, Ira Charles Bushrod, James (Hooks )Bushrod, and Theodore (Ted)” Bushrod.

Alvin is survived by his son, Antonio (Tony) Bushrod, grandchildren’s and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.