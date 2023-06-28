Alvin P. Hauck, age 94, of Hastings passed away unexpectedly on his walk June 25, 2023. We appreciate all the neighbors that had his back and made sure he was good. Thank you for being his guardian.Alvin was a Navy man. He worked in the postal office where he delivered the mail. When a service man wasn’t nice to him they didn’t get any mail! :) Alvin grew up on a farm. He was a long haul trucker for many years! He even delivered the Christmas tree to our White House! He won many awards for truck driving for the company he worked for. Alvin drove his semi in all North American states, plus Canada. Since he couldn’t drive his truck to Hawaii, the company bought a ticket for him so that he could be in all 50 states! When he would come home to MN with his semi, he would lay on his air horns for a 1/4 mile to let us know he was coming to visit. Alvin had many stories! He was very proud of sponsoring children in Central America through the Unbound mission. He was very proud of the children’s accomplishments. Preceded in death by siblings, Nadine Buszta, Edward Hauck, and Pat Hauck; sister-in-law, Teresa L. Gribnau Hauck; brother-in-law, Wally Buszta; nieces, Eujenie Hauck, Diane Hauck, Paula Buszta; nephew, Jerry Hauck; great niece, Tasha Hauck. Survived by nieces and nephews, David Hauck, Richard (Lynn) Hauck, Andrew (Peggy) Hauck, Susan (Ross) Valdez, Daniel Hauck, Janet (Jay) Frandrup, Carol (Brad) Anderson, Coleen Pierce, and Ron (Brenda) Hauck; sister-in-law, Gwen Hauck; many great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 14 at 11:00 AM at St. Agatha’s Catholic Church, Coates with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Vermillion. Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.