Alvin P. Servick

Alvin Paul Servick of Rochester passed away peacefully at the age of 82, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Samaritan Bethany on 8th.

Paul was born on January 27, 1940 in Rochester, PA to Alvin P and Norma D (Bennett) Servick.

He met his bride, Deanna Joy Wolfgram in Tarkio, Missouri while attending college and on June 26, 1959, they were married at Peace Church of Rochester, MN.

Paul and Dee spent a couple of years in the Pittsburgh, PA area starting a family before making their home and raising their two sons in Rochester, MN. He established a career at Mayo Clinic, working over 30 years as a cardiovascular monitoring technician. He formed close friendships with many of his coworkers and devoted himself to provide care to many patients.

He enjoyed traveling, making cross-country trips to stay in touch with family, go on vacations, attend reunions and other special occasions. There were countless trips to support sports activities that his sons were involved with, beginning with youth hockey, baseball and football leagues. Even after his sons graduated high school, he and Deanna enjoyed attending high school sporting events for many years.

Upon retirement, at the end of December 1994, he and Deanna began spending more time at their rustic lake cabin near Siren, WI purchased in 1992. They enjoyed hosting family and friends for gatherings at the lake where activities always included their preparation of a feast. A modern cabin was eventually built allowing for year-round activities and space for more guests.

Connecting with family and friends, sharing stories of different cultures and traditions, people he met and places he visited, were some of Paul’s greatest joys in life. Everyone who met Paul considered themselves fortunate to have known him. He will be greatly missed.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dee Servick; 2 sons Charlie (Susie) Servick and Don Servick (Karen Williams); 5 grandchildren, Graham Servick, Paige Servick, Lauren Servick, Leah Schroetter (Jacob) and Emily Servick; 2 great grandchildren, Oliva and Cooper Schroetter, sister Norma Neumann; and 2 brothers David Servick and Howard Goehring Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father Alvin P Servick; his mother Norma D Goehring; stepfather Howard Goehring, Sr; sister Mary Ann Wood; brother John Servick; and nephews Howard Goehring III and Stephen Servick.

A gathering to celebrate Paul’s life will be held at Ranfranz & Vine Remembrance & Reception Centre, 5482 Royal Place NW, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

