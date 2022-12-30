Amy “AJ” Jo Nicholson, age 61, passed away on December 15, 2022, after an 18-month battle with ovarian cancer. She was born January 23, 1961, in Rochester, MN to parents Jeannette and Roger Walker.

AJ attended Winona State University in MN for Recreational Therapy. She worked as a social worker for a bit of time. Her main job though was raising her two boys and homeschooling them. She was involved with Fort Wilderness in McNaughton, WI, St. Matthias Thrift Store in Minocqua, WI, Monroe Hospice in Monroe, WI and Eaglebrook Church in Minocqua, WI.

AJ loved drinking coffee while conversing with friends and meeting new friends when she could. She loved fishing, building puzzles, but her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.

AJ was preceded in death by her father Roger William Walker. She is survived by her husband James “Jim” Nicholson; sons: Samuel (Emma) and Luke Nicholson; mother: Jeannette (Larry) Pettis; siblings: Cindy Turner and James Pettis.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 28, 2023, at Monroe Bible Church 2613 8th Ave, Monroe, WI 53566. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon. Light food and refreshments to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Fort Wilderness Servants Fund, McNaughton, WI (https://fortwilderness.com/giving/) or Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/) are appreciated by the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.