Amy Jo Kintop, age 52 of Red Wing, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Amy was born in Rochester, MN, to Paul and Donna (Clark) Kintop on August 7, 1970. Throughout her childhood, she enjoyed country living with close neighborhood friends for playmates. Amy graduated from Byron High School and continued on through Rochester Community and Technical College, graduating with an accounting degree from St. Cloud State University. After college, Amy worked a number of years doing accounting for several property management companies. When illness struck, her life pattern changed and adjustments were made. She enjoyed years of working for Kwik Trip and appreciated her coworker family there.

Amy stayed close to her immediate family and was always there to help when needed.

Amy is survived by her mother and stepfather, Donna and John Lind; stepmother, Karen Kintop; brothers, Kevin Kintop and Michael (Vicki) Kintop; nephews, Traie and Tristen Kintop, and Ryland Anderson; and a number of special aunts, uncles, cousins, and stepsiblings.

Amy was fortunate to have known her great grandparents as well as her grandparents, and have been reunited with them as well as her father, Paul in heaven.

The family will be hosting a memorial service on Friday, June 23 at 11:00 am at Cannon Community Church, 1124 W. Main St., Cannon Falls, with Rev. Timothy Anderson officiating.

