Andrew Romaniuk of Rochester, MN passed away at the age of 94 on Dec. 28th at Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Todoruk), parents Peter and Pauline, sister, Mary Polonuk (Bill), brothers, John (Kay), Bill (Carol), Frank (Flo), Wally (Jennie), Adam, Victor, and Ed. He is survived by his sisters, Chris Gagawchuk (Canton, GA), Ann Weins (Vancouver, BC), and his brother Moe & his wife, Dolores (East St. Paul, Mb), sister-in-law, Mary Romaniuk, and many nieces and nephews.

Andy was born in Sandy Lake, Manitoba on May 5, 1928 and was the 5th child in a family of 12. Andy married Mary in 1959 and moved to Minneapolis, MN in 1960 and worked at the Star Minneapolis Tribune as a pressman until he retired after 28 years. In 1990 they moved to Rochester and in 2006 to Kasson, MN. Andy cared for Mary with love and dedication for several years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease until she passed in 2009. Andy moved back to Rochester where he attended The Church of St. John the Evangelist and the YMCA until it closed.

Andy loved to walk for fitness in the mall or outside and took great interest in his diet and nutrition. He loved polka music and dancing. He and Mary made many trips back to Manitoba to visit family.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses and those who cared for Andy. A special thank you to Rosemary Armstrong and others who went out of their way to assist him. Andy has donated his body to the Mayo Foundation and if so desired donations to Mayo Clinic Body Donation or Mayo Clinic Research would be appreciated.