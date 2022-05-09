Angela Whateley

On May 6th, 2022, Angela Robinette Whateley, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered the arms of the Lord at the age of 84 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Angela was born on July 15, 1937, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Elmer and Ora (Beverly) Robinette. All her life, Angela marveled. In high school, she was enchanted by the wavy black hair of the teenage boy she sat behind in Spanish class. She fell in love with the owner of that hair and marveled at the loving partnership Henry provided throughout their sixty-four-year marriage. She was less charmed by the sandy backyard of their New Mexican home, turning it into a lush oasis of flowers and fruit trees instead. She marveled at the beauty of the piano, pursuing music education at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She admired the force of the daughter she and Henry raised (and the son-in-law they acquired) and immediately followed Sheri and Colin Driscoll to Minnesota when their first granddaughter arrived. Angela was then blessed with the opportunity to discover the constant mischief two grandchildren could conjure!

As Angela marveled at the joys of the world, others stood in awe of her generosity, kindness, and empathy. She greeted family, friends, neighbors, and strangers with an enthusiastic, “Come in, come in, come in!” as they walked through the often-open front door. Visitors soon found themselves filled with both dessert and an easy sense of belonging. It was a gift to witness the sparkle of curiosity in her eyes as she asked question after question about a variety of topics, while being enveloped in loving attention. She dedicated much of her life to service of the Lord and all people, crafting luxurious flower arrangements for churches, reading voraciously, offering mentorship to young mothers, engaging in local and national politics, and hosting gatherings ranging from Bible studies to children’s tea parties.

Even as Angela’s memories faded, she continued to marvel at life’s simple gifts. Squirrels frolicking, a prancing pup, and a newly blooming flower were all sources of delight. At the end of her life, she treasured holding the hands of both those she had loved for years and those she had just met. Her kindheartedness drew out the best in others – encouraging patience, peace, and gratitude for the present moment.

Angela was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers. Her full, passionate life and loving spirit are missed and celebrated by her husband William “Henry” Whateley, daughter and son-in-law Sheri and Colin Driscoll, granddaughters Abigail and Avery Driscoll, and brother and sister-in-law Larry and Joan Robinette.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home to be followed by a memorial gathering at the Ranfranz Remembrance and Reception Centre. Burial will take place at Oakwood East Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com. Memorial contributions to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ are welcome.