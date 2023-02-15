Angeline M. Dwelle, age 91, died peacefully on February 13, 2023 in her home in Lake City, Minnesota. Born to Ernest H. and Gertrude E. (Haas) Oelkers on October 4, 1931 in Zumbrota Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota. Angie graduated from Zumbrota High School on June 2, 1950. On September 20, 1950, she married Glenn Joseph Dwelle, Sr. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mazeppa, MN. Together they built a life in Lake City, MN raising their six children.

Angie was an active member of the community, working in home health care in her earlier years, serving as a Campfire Girls group leader, and volunteering at her church and the Food Shelf. In 1973 Glenn and Angie became the owners of the new Coast to Coast Store in Lake City. Together they operated the store for 21 years before retiring in 1994. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and sewing, making numerous quilts for her children and grandchildren. She spent summers at the family cottage in Wacouta, attended sporting events for her grandchildren, and maintained her lawn on her John Deere riding lawn mower.

Angie is survived by her six children: Glenn J. (Bonnie) Dwelle, Jr., Thomas (Rita) Dwelle, Mary (Daniel) Coyle, and Patrick (Lisa) Dwelle of Lake City, MN; Bruce (Roberta) Dwelle of Pueblo, CO; and Richard (Mary Beth) of Vacaville, CA. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn J. Dwelle, Sr., her parents, Ernest and Gertrude Oelkers, brother Robert Oelkers, Sr. and his wife Virginia Oelkers, sister Margie Lohmann and her husband Harvey Lohmann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org), First Lutheran Church, or St. Croix Hospice.