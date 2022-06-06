Anita C. Thomas, 80, died in Rochester, MN June 3, 2022. She was born in Carmel, CA and lived in 17 places before her family moved to Crookston, MN in 1949. Anita studied at Catholic University in D.C. and graduated from St. Catherine University. She was a bookmobile librarian and cataloger at the Rochester Public Library before starting work at the Mayo Clinic Plummer Library in 1970, retiring in 2000.

In retirement, Anita volunteered doing genealogical research for the Fillmore County Historical Society in Fountain for nine years. Anita enjoyed quilting, knitting and other creative arts, reading, sports and games and travel, especially to Ireland. She and David spent many winters on South Padre Island. Anita was predeceased by her brother Don Stewart in 1996 and her husband David in 2019. She is survived by three sisters, two stepchildren, sixteen nieces and nephews, as well as friends in Minnesota, Texas and Ireland. She will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery.