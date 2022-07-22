Rochester – Anita Louise Frank, 76, of Rochester, MN, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Meadow Lakes Senior Living.

Anita was born October 24, 1945, in Dickinson, ND, the daughter of Nicodemus and Genevieve (Laufer) Frank.

Anita is survived by one brother Roger (Debbie) Frank of Afton, MN, and three sisters, Rosaline Coleman of Denver, CO, Sister Loretta Frank of White Plains, NY, Regina Brackett of Billings, MT, and two sisters-in-law Hilda Frank, Billings, MT and Earlene Frank, Fargo, ND along with 24 nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Anita was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean (Walter) Kostelecky and Nancy (John) Ender and three brothers, Joseph, Nick and George Frank and one brother-in-law, Marion Coleman.

Anita was a devoted aunt and friend to many. Anita retired from both Honeywell (30 years) and from Mayo Clinic (10 years).

Cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral Service will be held at a future date in Dickinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be donated to a charity of your choice.