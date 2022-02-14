A Funeral Mass for Ann Cronin Bock will be Saturday, February 19, at 11:00 am at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester with her son, the Rev. Michael Cronin as the main presider, the Reverends Timothy Biren, James Burns, Philip Juza, Anthony Ciorra, and John Sauer, concelebrating, along with priests of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, in the presence of its Bishop, the Most Rev. John M. Quinn. Mass will also be live-streamed beginning at 10:45 am on the parish livestream link at paxchristichurch.org. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Mrs. Bock, 97, a native of New Ulm, Minnesota, and retired registered dietitian at Rochester Methodist Hospital (Mayo Clinic), died Saturday at Benedictine Living Community—Madonna Towers, with her family by her side. Her hope and wish for a peaceful death was realized. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents, sister Mary Ellen Little, and brother William (Billy) Puchner. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister, Carol Rauch, and other relatives and friends.

Ann Marie Puchner was born July 8, 1924, in New Ulm to William “Flip” and Thecla (Eibner) Puchner. She grew up in New Ulm and worked at Eibner’s, the family restaurant and bakery. She graduated from the College of St. Teresa in Winona in 1946. She began her dietetics career in the internship program at St. Mary’s Hospital alongside friend Sr. Generose Gervais, OSF, and later worked at Rochester Methodist Hospital until her retirement from the Mayo Clinic in 1985. She married Paul R. Cronin of Rochester in 1954. He owned and operated the Cronin and Son Funeral Home until his death in 1972. In 1987, Mrs. Cronin married Donald F. Bock, a real estate developer, and lived in Omaha until returning to Rochester in 2012. Mr. Bock died in 2016.

Ann is survived by her children, Mark Cronin; Maureen (Mark) Earp; Mary Jo Paulson; Marcie (Joe) Becker; Monica Cronin; Maggie (Tim) McWilliams, and the Rev. Michael Cronin; thirteen grandchildren—Karen Bauer, Mindy (Thor) Howe, Corissa (David) Moos, Patrick Becker, Chet (Hannah) Paulson, Catherine (Matt) Potter, Maria (Zach) Carron, Kelli Earp (Garrett), Anna (Chris) Captain, Meghan McWilliams (Cody), John Paul Becker, Melissa McWilliams, and Emily Copeland; twelve great grandchildren—Faith, Dylan, Vienna, Adelyn, Roman, Levi, Elliana, Emmy, Ruby, Beckett, Margot, and Conrad.

Ann enjoyed world travel, winters in Arizona and California, golf (Hole In One Award, Callaway Golf, March 15, 1998, Omaha Country Club), playing cards, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, listening to music, Wii bowling, and studying and trying new recipes. She was always eager to be out and about exploring and doing things. Ann was an active resident at Madonna Towers and participated in many activities. Most recently she spent a long weekend in Hayward, Wisconsin, attending her granddaughter’s wedding, celebrating Thanksgiving in Lakeville and Christmas in Winona. She also recently welcomed two new great grandchildren.

Ann made friends easily. She woke up early each day and lived each day to its fullest. She loved listening to music at home especially the former KNXR and most recently iHeart Radio. She was an avid “techie” and enjoyed her iPhone, tablet and desktop computers, and most recently Apple TV and Netflix. She loved to FaceTime.

Ann was a quiet yet strong woman of faith and classy in every way. Living at Madonna Towers she was patient and filled with kindness and grace and a joyous sense of humor. She loved the staff and was always interested in learning about their lives. She often said that she enjoyed a good life, was thankful to God, and wished for a peaceful death. Ann had a deep appreciation and trust in her care at the Mayo Clinic and often said “Mayo saved my life a few times!”

The family wishes to extend their thanks to Ann’s primary care physician, Dr. William Ward, for his compassionate and professional care over the years, and other physicians and caregivers. The family is grateful to the thoughtful and caring staff at Madonna Towers. She appreciated their dedication and friendship on a daily basis. Mayo Hospice staff assured that Ann had quality and supportive care along the way and their work at the very end was extraordinary.

Ann will be missed by many friends, but most of all by her children, grandchildren, and many residents and staff at Madonna Skilled Nursing. She was filled with wise sayings (perseverance is the key to success) and frequently prayed Hail Mary’s and the Serenity Prayer.

May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Poverello Fund at the Mayo Clinic, Mayo Hospice, the Sisters of St. Francis at Assisi Heights, and Madonna Towers.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is assisting the family with all arrangements. Masks are recommended.