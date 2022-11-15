Ann Elizabeth (Andersen) Hoven died peacefully in her home on the morning of October 26, 2022.

She was born December 30, 1931, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Pastor Arnold and Pearl (Jacobson) Andersen. She lived in Geneva, Minnesota and Kankakee, Illinois and graduated in 1949 from Neenah High School in Neenah, Wisconsin. Ann was baptized at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Neenah.

Ann graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota in 1953. During college years she was active in student government and music organizations. She sang and was a soloist with the St. Olaf Choir under the direction of Dr. Olaf Christensen. Her life was one of song and praise. After graduation, she was a parish worker at Zion Lutheran Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota while her husband attended Luther Seminary.

During her St. Olaf days, she met Duane Charles Hoven of Zumbrota, Minnesota and they were married in 1954, one of the first couples to be married at St. Olaf’s Boe Memorial Chapel. After her husband’s internship in Glenwood, Minnesota, they returned to Saint Paul for his final year at Luther Seminary.

During her husband’s 36 active years in the Lutheran parish ministry, she was a steady support and encourager. Together they served parishes in Dodgeville, Wisconsin; Wausau, Wisconsin; Faribault, Minnesota; and Rochester, Minnesota. She was a volunteer church choir director and church librarian. Her grace-filled life can be summed up in the words of the hymn quotation, “My life flows on in endless song…since Christ is Lord of Heaven and Earth how can I not keep from singing?”

For years, Ann designed and sewed most of her own clothes and her daughters’ and was known as an accomplished knitter. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Ann is survived by a son, John N. Hoven, and two daughters, Beth Hoven Rotto and Maren J. Dale.

She is also survived by sons-in-law, Jon T. Rotto and Jeffrey Dale; granddaughters, Ingrid Martina Rotto and Clara Beth Dale; sister-in-law, Sarah Pfeiffer Andersen, nieces Rachel Faldet, Gretchen Belgum, nephew David Andersen and their families, as well as many cousins. Her husband, Duane, died December 24, 2020. Her only sibling, Paul Frederick Andersen, died March 11, 2013.