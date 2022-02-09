Ann G. Bruins

Ann Bruins (née Grimwood), age 83 passed away in hospice care on February 5, 2022 in Middleton, Wisconsin. Ann is survived by her husband, Otto William “Bill” Bruins, Jr.; daughter, Sara Elisabeth Bruins; and brother, Brian Grimwood. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Hazel Grimwood Lee.

Ann was born on July 19, 1938 in Sandwich, Illinois to Maurice Henry “Morris” Grimwood and Grace Emma (Conover) Grimwood. After attending public school in Yorkville, Illinois, she graduated from Blackburn College in 1960 with a degree in English. Afterwards she moved to Tucson, Arizona to live near her sister and work as a legal secretary. In 1962, Ann and Bill married and moved to Newport, Rhode Island where they lived for a short time. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1963; Sara was born about a year later. The family moved to Rochester, Minnesota in 1979, and then Ann and Bill moved to Middleton, Wisconsin in 2016.

Ann was a highly caring and nurturing person with a wonderful way of connecting deeply with family and friends. Her support and kind encouragement helped to bring out the best in others. She lived life with creativity and imagination, sharing stories, singing, and creating beautiful things. She loved to read and had fun sharing and discussing her insights with others. She also cherished nature and enjoyed soaking up its beauty. Her lovely essence is woven into our hearts and will endure in our memories of her. Now she has gone to where there is “The Wind in the Willows”.

A date for a memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Agrace Hospice Care at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison WI 53711 or agrace.org/donate or Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy at P.O. Box 628242, Middleton, WI 53562-8242. Condolences can be sent to O. William Bruins at 3111 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, WI 53562. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care and Agrace Age At Home for their kind care.