Ann M. Hawkins, age 79, of Oronoco, MN passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023 at Rochester West Health Services in Rochester, MN.

Ann Marie was born February 18, 1944, to Albert and Alma (Stenhaug) Fundanet. Ann was an only child and grew up in rural Northfield on her parents farm along with her beloved Uncle Carl. She graduated from Northfield High School and continued her education at St. Olaf College where she met and married Hersch Hodge. They moved into their home on Lake Zumbro in 1966 and were blessed with three children. She later married David Hawkins and they had many adventures traveling the world with their friends. Ann was a dedicated employee at the Kahler Grand Hotel as Head Cashier for 38 years and retired in 2018.

She loved her family and living in her home on Lake Zumbro, always enjoying the nature that surrounded it. She also enjoyed reading and was extremely proud of her Lutheran Norwegian heritage.

Ann is survived by her children, Kari Hodge of Pompano Beach, FL, Haakon (Rebecca) Hodge of Rochester, MN and Kristin (Dean) Powers of Pompano Beach, FL; three grandsons: Wyatt and Noah Powers, and Hatcher Hodge (and many grand dogs).

She was preceded in death by her parents and her Uncle Carl.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday March 25, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN.

