Ann M. McGuire

Ann Marie McGuire, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday January 3, 2023 in her home, at the age of 86. She was born on July 6, 1936 in Janesville, MN to parents Michael Joseph Jr and Anna Irene (Dwyer) Ryan.

Ann attended school in Eyota MN. Her first two years she rode a horse drawn carriage with her brothers and sisters to school. Ann started work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester the Monday after high school graduation where she spent 9 years in the statistics department, then left to raise her children. Later she returned to the workforce at JC Penney in Apache Mall for nearly 20 years.

She met John Raymond McGuire, of St Charles, MN, in 1956 after his time in the United States Air Force. They were married June 29, 1957 in Eyota MN. John was a technician at IBM and retired from there after 33 years.

Together Ann and John traveled to almost all 50 states, several countries across Europe, along with Mexico and Canada. They loved camping, snowmobiling and spending time with their large families and many friends. Ann was an enthusiastic player of card and board games, loved everything connected to her Irish heritage, and always found the very best deals when shopping.

Survivors include her husband, John; three children, Bruce John McGuire of Minneapolis, William Thomas McGuire of Minneapolis, and Colleen Ann Wilkens (Jeffrey John) of Wauwatosa, WI; three granddaughters, Isabel Grace McGuire of St Paul, Sydney Nicole Wilkens

and Delaney Ann Wilkens of Wauwatosa, WI, and one grandson, Wesley John Wilkens of Wauwatosa, WI; two sisters, Sharon Liddy of Rochester and Kathleen (Ray) Koenigs of Adams, MN, and one brother, Thomas (Jan) Ryan of Boulder, CO, and sister-in-law Maxine (George) Kubat of Rochester, MN.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Michael, Phillip and Edward, half-brother Donald, sister-in-law Geneva Leighton (Sheldon), and brother-in-law Robert Liddy.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, with a reception to

follow. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and 1 hour before Mass at the church on Wednesday. Private burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Preston, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred at Seasons Hospice of Rochester, Rochester Lourdes High School, or St Pius X Catholic Church of Rochester, in the name of Ann McGuire.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com