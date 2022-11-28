Anna “Ann” Fahrman

The memorial service for Anna “Ann” Louise Fahrman,94, of Stewart-ville, MN. will be at 11:00AM on Wednesday November 30, 2022 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN. with Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. Mrs. Fahrman died on Fri-day, November 25, 2022 at the Stewartville Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past month.

Anna Louise Fahrman was born on January 26, 1928 to Howard and Edna (Sahlie) Smith in Rochester, MN. She grew up in Rochester and attended school there, graduating from Rochester High School in 1945. She attended college at Gustavus-Adolphus, graduating in 1949 with Education degrees in Physical Education and Math. Ann was married on June 11, 1949 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester to Donald Oscar Fahrman. Following their marriage the couple lived in Menomonie where Don graduated with a degree in education from Stout University. While Don attended classes, Ann taught Physical Education at the college. They moved to Mound, MN where Don taught in the Mound School District for 32 years. Ann was a homemaker and was employed as a physical education instructor in the Minnetonka School District for over 20 years. She judged gymnastics and officiated in volleyball. In 1987 the Fahrmans moved to the Smith family farm in Pleasant Grove where they lived until Don’s passing in 2013. Ann moved to Stewartville where she lived until her passing. Ann was a past active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Mound, serving on numerous committees and was a current member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Ann was a charter member of the Center 4 Active Adults in Stewartville, where she volunteered many hours and enjoyed the fellowship with her friends there. She also taught AARP 55-Alive Safe Driving classes to area residents and was a lifetime member of the Weight Watchers organization. She enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Acapulco, Mexico.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Patricia Holzkopf (Michael) of Pleasant Grove, her son, Donald Fahrman II (Marcy-deceased) of McGregor, MN, a grandson and two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, brother and sister.

Friends may visit with the family 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday morning. A private family internment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. The family requests memorials be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church’s Youth Foundation or the Center 4 Active Adults. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ann are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.