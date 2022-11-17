Anna Maria Angelici of Rochester, Minnesota died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on November 3rd, 2022. Maria, as she was known to family and friends, was born in the Italian village of Sant’ Angelo in Pontano in 1923 to Oreste and Eduarda Marcelli.

Maria grew up during the turmoil of World War Two, the eldest of 4 children. She was still a child when her mother died and out of necessity, learned and excelled at cooking the most delicious Italian meals. It was said she could take six potatoes and make a meal for the entire family.

In 1948, she married Albert Angelici who had returned to Italy to visit family. They moved to Rochester where Albert had already established a small grocery store across from Saint Mary’s Hospital, named the Sunny Market. Over the coming years, Maria and Albert would have six children, 2 boys and 4 girls.

Pursuing the American Dream did not come easily at first, as Maria did not speak English and she dearly missed her family back in Italy. She would eventually take every opportunity she had to return to her beloved home country with her young family.

Prior to the existence of Supermarkets, the Sunny Market was your neighborhood go-to mom-and-pop grocery store. In its heyday, the store was so successful that Maria and Albert were able to grow their business to include rental properties that they would eventually name “Maria’s Apartments”. Maria loved to cook authentic Italian meals from scratch for family, friends and visitors that were in Rochester seeking medical care at Mayo Clinic. If you were ever lucky enough to be invited to her table, you left feeling like you had just spent an afternoon in Italy. She always wanted to make her guests feel at home, and often went out of her way to fill a tenant’s requests to make their stay more comfortable. She would often invite guests or customers who needed a little companionship into her home, which was conveniently placed adjacent to the grocery store.

Maria never forgot her meager upbringing and always had a place in her heart for those who were down on their luck or needing a favor. She frequently discounted her rooms and apartments to accommodate the budget of her renters, which included many young doctors who were finishing up their residencies at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

The grocery store and motel were her passion, and Maria became somewhat of a neighborhood icon on Second Street due to her kindness, thick Italian accent, and strong work ethic. She worked at the front counter of the Sunny Market well into her 90’s and had she been able, would have worked there until her final days. The legacy of Maria’s Apartments and the Sunny Market will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and customers.

Anna Maria Angelici was preceded in death by her husband Albert, one daughter, Mary Kuisle (Charlie Kuisle), her parents and her siblings in Italy. She is survived by her 5 children, Albert Angelici Jr., Carmelita Angelici, Sandra Monte and Patrizia Angelici, her grandchildren, Camille Angelici (Josh Duerr), Candida Angelici (Kelly Huberty), Newell Mott, Dominick Mott, great grandchildren Luca Duerr, Aviva Duerr, Stella Huberty, Theo Huberty and Gemma Huberty and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces living in Italy.

The memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com