Anne Christine Berberich

Anne Christine (Halvorson) Berberich of Rochester passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Santa Cruz, California. Anne was born on February 22, 1958, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Jerome and Lois (Heath) Halvorson of Rake, Iowa. She graduated from Rake High School in 1976 and attended college at Minnesota State University Mankato, where she earned a BA in Open Studies in 1980, and a Master of Arts in History in 1984. While there, she met her future husband, Carl Berberich; they were married in 1978 in Rake and had their daughter Christina in 1980. They made their home in the Mankato area until they moved to Rochester in 2001. After college, Anne worked for the Girl Scouts of Peacepipe Council headquartered in Redwood Falls, MN from 1984 to 2001. After she and Carl moved to Rochester, she joined the United Way of Olmsted County, earning her certified fund-raising executive credential (CFRE) and becoming the Vice President of Resource Development until her retirement in 2016. Anne was valued and respected by her colleagues and the countless volunteers she engaged and trained. Her work supported leadership development of hundreds of girls for the Girl Scouts and numerous United Way projects to improve the lives of residents of Olmsted County and southeastern Minnesota. As her former co-workers said, “Anne embodied the spirit and values of the Girl Scouts to help girls become leaders and to make the world a better place”. Most recently, she spent her days with her grandson, Gus, who was the light of her life. Her presence in both her family and in the many communities she touched will be deeply missed. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Lois Halvorson. She is survived by Carl, her husband of 44 years, her daughter Christina and husband Dan, and grandson August (Gus) of Santa Cruz, California. She is also survived by her three brothers, Joel Halvorson of Rake and Linda Bosma of Eagan, Paul and Dana Halvorson of Rake, Matthew Halvorson of Bullhead City, Arizona; and many cherished extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Anne to the Girl Scouts. Checks can be sent to Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys, Attn: Anne Berberich Memorial, 400 Robert Street South, St. Paul, MN 55044. To make a memorial gift online, visit https://www.girlscoutsrv.org/donate. A Memorial gathering will be hosted by Anne’s family at the Plummer House, 1091 Plummer Ln SW, Rochester, MN from 1-5 pm Saturday June 10th.