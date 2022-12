Anne Hagler

Hagler, Anne Margaret (Tamony), 82, passed away at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Saint Paul, MN Dec 3, 2022.

Born in Stockton, CA, on Feb. 2, 1940, and grew up in Mountain View, CA.

Preceded in death by: parents Irene (Hugo) and Joseph Tamony, brother Peter Tamony, son Matthew John Kuzniewski Hagler and daughter-in-law Valerie Geraghty Hagler.

Survived by brother Joseph Michael Tamony (Joyce Morden); 6 children: Kathleen McDonald (Rob Yount), Steven Hagler, Mary Siem, Christopher Kuzniewski, Donald Hagler Jr. (Yen Dang), and Thomas Hagler (Kelly Vruwink Hagler); 10 grandchildren, her dog Frankie, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Retired Public Health Nurse, Olmsted County (Rochester, MN).

Graduated nursing school at Univ. of Guam, BA in Nursing College of Saint Theresa, Winona, MN, MA, Winona State University, Winona, MN.

Private family funeral with Memorial Service planned Spring, 2023. Memorials preferred Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church www.stjoan.com or charity of your choice.