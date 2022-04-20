Anthony Madden Gould

Anthony Madden (“Tony”) Gould passed away on March 7, 2022, after battling ill health for the last few years. He was 83 years old.

Tony was born on February 3, 1939, grew up in Rochester, MN, and graduated from Rochester Lourdes in 1957. He received his college degree from Mankato State University, and then relocated to the Twin Cities where he worked in financial sales from the next almost fifty years.

Tony is best remembered for his kindness to his widowed Mother over the last twenty-five years of her life. For several years he participated in a program to host visiting Irish boys in the summertime. He loved golf and had a room full of trophies for his successes. He closely followed the Vikings and the Twins.

He is survived by his brother, John, who lives in Yorktown Heights, NY, four nieces and nephews, twelve grandnieces and nephews, and numerous truly good friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Bloomington at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 29. He will be buried in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minnesota, next to his mother and father, Edward and Mildred Gould.