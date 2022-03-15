Anthony “Tony” Pester

Tony passed away at Mayo’s St. Mary’s Hospital February 28th, 2022 with his wife & his mother at his side.

Tony, originally of Blaine, MN, a graduate of Spring Lake Park High School, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy in 2003, having earned an internship at Maxim’s de Paris, France.

He came to Rochester in 2009 to open Pescara as the Executive Chef and went on to open Terza & Hefe Rojo. He also worked at the RGCC, TONIC and the Kahler Grand Grill.

He is survived by his wife Anna Richey; children Mason (10), Ray (4), & Louisiane (2); mother Martha Pester; sister Kim Stano, brothers Jay and Mark Pester; large and loving family.

He is preceded in death by his father Gary Pester and sister, Nicci Sylvester (Rochester).

Celebration of Life to be held on April 10th at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, MN. 1PM reception, 2PM service.