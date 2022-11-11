Ardella M. Quade

Ardella Mary Quade passed away peacefully November 11, 2022.

Ardella was Born November 13, 1927, to Edward and Viola (Wilder) Erdner in Wells, MN. She attended St. Casimir Grade School and Wells High School.

She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, MN in 1948. She worked as a cadet nurse in several places until moving to Wabasha where she went to work at St. Elizabeth’s Heath Care Centers. She worked there until she retired.

Ardella married Gerald Quade on May 13, 1950, in Wells, MN.

She worked as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and was a member of C.C.W. at St. Felix Church. Her hobbies were gardening, quilting, and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son Peter (Barb) Quade, Wabasha; daughters: Amy Quade, Wabasha, Jennifer Gordon, Bahama, NC; Brother David (Dawn) Erdner, Wells, MN; Sister Lorraine Darnell, Wabasha; Sister-in-laws: Hellen Erdner, Wells, MN, Arlene Johnson, Rochester, MN, and Maxine Greene, Winnipeg, Canada; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four god-children; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, daughter Janice, parents, brothers Gary and Raymond Erdner, and sisters Alice Lawrenz and Marjorie Leak.

Please direct all memorials to St. Felix Cemetery and the Wabasha Food Shelf.

The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha with Fr. Prince Raja and Fr. James Russell officiating. She will be interred at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com