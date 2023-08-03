Ardis May Kohlmeyer

Chatfield, Minnesota

Ardis Kohlmeyer, age 86, died on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minnesota.

Ardis May Klindworth was born on May 21, 1937, the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Siewert) Klindworth at the St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing, MN.

Ardis lived on a farm near Zumbro Falls and Mazeppa until she was 13 years old. She attended Preble School near Zumbro Falls for grades 1-3, Stehr School, near Oak Center for grades 4-7 and then graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City in 1955. Ardis did housework and childcare for large families during the summers and then following her high school graduation, she moved to Rochester. She worked as a nurse’s aide for Methodist Hospital from 1955-1958 and then as a Medical Assistant for the Olmsted Medical Group from 1958-1960.

Ardis married Dallas Clifton Kohlmeyer on December 30, 1959 at Bear Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church near Mazeppa. She lived at her home in Chatfield from 1960 until 2000. She raised three children Linda, Dean and Dale and also worked as a custodian for St. Paul’s Lutheran, for 18 years, and also the Presbyterian Church in Chatfield. She did ironing and childcare for other families while raising her own.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and their Evening Guild. She loved to crochet and play cards and was a member of the 500 Club for 40 years. She greatly enjoyed bowling, car rides (especially in the rain) and going out to eat with friends.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Linda (Scott) Tamminga of Rochester, Dean Kohlmeyer of Story City, IA and Dale (Lindsay Whiting) Kohlmeyer or Chatfield. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, her twin sister Marlis Heitman of Lake City and her sister-in-law: Marie Carlin of Albert Lea.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Klindworth on February 8, 2021, her sister-in-law: Arlene Klindworth on April 5, 2010 and her brother-in-law Morris Heitman on February 7, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chatfield at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Reverend Peter Haugen will officiate.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chatfield. Ardis’ grandchildren will serve as pallbearers and members of the 500 Club will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield is assisting Ardis’ family with arrangements.