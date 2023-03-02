Arlene Geraldine Johnson was born in Detroit Lakes, MN on May 24, 1922, to August Quade and Sophia Zehms Quade. She was the fourth of six children. As a child she moved with her family to LeRoy, MN where she graduated from high school. She was very proud of learning to play the French horn. It was during her childhood she and her siblings enjoyed walking to Lake Louise where they would go swimming and pick wildflowers. She had a lifelong love of swimming, boating, and waterskiing.

Upon graduation, she moved to Minneapolis, lived on Lake Harriet, and attended Business College. She vividly recalled riding the Como-Harriet streetcar to downtown Minneapolis. In 1947 she married William D. Johnson. They moved to Chicago while he attended Optometry School. Arlene and Bill returned to Spring Valley, MN. At this time their three daughters where born. In 1958 the family moved to Rochester where Arlene enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. She later opened a women’s clothing store which she enjoyed managing for many years.

Arlene enjoyed reading, cooking, playing cards, music, golfing, tennis, and cross-country skiing. She has said the favorite time of her life was spent boating on the Mississippi River and time shared with family and friends at the family cabin on Sand Prairie. She had a great sense of humor and loved getting together with friends for Happy Hour. Arlene was a caring and generous mom and grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed until we meet again. She was very thankful for her faith, loving family and friends, and the many blessings of good health and a long life which allowed her to live in her own home close to the age of 100.

Arlene was predeceased by her parents and husband Dr. Wm D. Johnson, her sisters Veranice Reilly, Pauline Quade, Maxine Greene, and Ella Mae Davis. One brother, Jerry Quade. She missed them all dearly. She is survived by daughters Patrice Johnson, Nancy Johnson, Sandra Fagerholm, and special son-in-law Bob Fagerholm. Grandchildren Thomas Fagerholm (Theresa Bauer) Allison Carpenter (Ben) and Katherine Fagerholm (Richard Myers) great grandson, Theodore Reilly Carpenter.

A funeral service for Arlene will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Spring Valley Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.