Arlene L. Rohde

Arlene L. (Schnell) Rohde passed away June 1, 2022, at her home in Rochester, MN, at the age of 93.

Arlene Louise Schnell was born on January 9, 1929, to Fred Sr. and Alvine (Freie) Schnell in Eyota, MN, by two midwives who delivered her, Louise Rodemeyer and Sophie Rollie. Arlene was baptized “Arlene Louise Sophie Schnell”, but by 6th grade she had dropped the Sophie. She grew up in the Great Depression and was lucky to have one present at Christmas time. On the family farm, she loved riding Dan, the pony, playing with her dogs, Jimmy and Jerry, and milking 20 cows and raising 100 pigs. She was active in the Eyota Wonder Workers 4-H Club and she started the Northwest Notables 4-H Club in Rochester.

Arlene attended Eyota High School and graduated in 1947. She enjoyed spending many Friday nights dancing at the Rainbow Ballroom in Eyota and later at the Valencia and Pla-Mor in Rochester and occasionally at the Terp Ballroom in Austin. In September of 1947, Arlene moved to Rochester and started a 10-year career with Greenway Co-op Oil Company, working in the office as a cashier. She would walk with her bank deposits from Greenway Co-op on 6th Street SW up to 3rd Street to Union National Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank). Arlene would always take her bank deposits to a handsome gentleman named Kenneth G. Rohde at the teller window. Five years later, Arlene married Kenneth on September 27, 1952, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ north of Eyota. Kenneth was a longtime employee at Wells Fargo Bank, and he also worked as an usher at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium where Arlene also worked part-time too.

Kenneth passed away on September 24, 2003. From 1955-1962, they had four children. From 1972-1992, Arlene worked as a head cashier in the cafeteria for the Rochester School District 535 Food Service. She was at Central Sr. High, John Adams Sr. High, and John Marshall Sr. High, retiring in 1992. Arlene enjoyed playing bingo and dominos at the Rochester Senior Center, playing dominos at 125 Live, playing with her husband in a 12-member “500 card club” for over 25 years, and attending golf tournaments with her husband in Scotland, Hawaii, and the USA. She enjoyed trips to Branson, MO, Florida, Indiana (Kenneth’s alma mater), Paris, Alaska for her 80th birthday, the Gunflint Trail to fish, and the West Coast up to Canada with 7 family members in a tent camper.

Arlene was an avid vegetable and flower gardener and was famous for her zucchini bread, (she always had 10 loaves in the freezer). She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Rachel Circle where she served as secretary and treasurer for 10+ years. Arlene’s two grandsons, Josh and Drew, were very special boys. She and Kenneth enjoyed attending their school activities and sporting events--football, basketball, baseball, and soccer.

Arlene is survived by 3 daughters, Carol Cooper (and special friend Matt Morgan) of Byron, MN, Lesa and Laurie Rohde of Rochester, MN; 2 grandsons, Josh (Megan) Cooper of Randolph, MN and Drew (Brianna) Cooper of Hastings, MN; granddaughter, Kelly Morgan of Pine Island, MN; Travis Landrum, of Pine Island, MN; and 8 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Lincoln, and Amelia Cooper, Camille and Zoe Cooper, and Jaxon, Colton, and Owen Landrum.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Sr. and Alvine Schnell; her husband, Kenneth; her son, Wayne; her two sisters, Bertha Schwantz and Beatrice Dalton; and her two brothers, Raymond and Fred Jr. Schnell.

The family would like to express their gratitude to many people, but especially to Interim Pastor Mike Zaske who started the program at Gloria Dei of assigning a member of the church to an elderly person. Thank you Marilyn Larson for your weekly calls and remembering mom with special treats on special days.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901) and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, or to the donor’s choice.

