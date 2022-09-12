Arlene Marie Spitzer, 86 of Rochester, MN. passed on to eternal life on Thursday September 8th, 2022. She died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Mayo-Methodist Hospital. Arlene was proceeded in death by her two older brothers Donald and Robert Lewis. She is survived by her beloved husband Paul Spitzer of 62 years; sons Michael (Colette), Jeffrey (Katie) and Dale (Judy); grandchildren Joseph, Shannon, Hannah (Ian), Hunter, Abigail and Analise. She often noted that her grandchildren were the light of her life. Arlene was born in rural St. Charles, MN. on March 8th, 1936 to Roy and Laura Lewis. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954. She married Paul Spitzer on September 5th, 1960. Arlene worked as a receptionist at Madonna Towers in Rochester from the mid seventies to early nineties. She was an avid baker and sewer. Arlene enjoyed summer vacations with family in northern Minnesota and cherished traveling throughout the United States with her husband Paul.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass on Thursday as well as from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at the River Park Chapel (Macken Funeral Home). Arlene will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following the service.

