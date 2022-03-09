Arlene Sylvia Hewlett, age 91, of Rochester died March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Arlene was born on June 21, 1930, on the family farm in Roscoe Township near Wanamingo, Minnesota to Albin and Selma (Beckstrom) Johnson. She graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1948, then went to St. John’s University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. From there she took a position as a nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and soon became a nursing supervisor. After a few years she left her position at Mayo to become a private duty nurse – a job she loved and of which she was very proud.

In 1954 Arlene married Keith Hewlett Sr. They had a farm north of Stewartville for a few years. They were married for 63 years prior to his passing in 2017. Arlene was a faithful Christian and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Arlene enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and visited Norway to meet cousins – many of whom made return trips to Minnesota to visit relatives. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and collecting recipes. Her husband and sons (and later, grandsons) were avid hunters and you would often find her cleaning and cooking the wild game they caught. She was a humble and generous woman, and had a fierce love for all animals; we will rest assured knowing all animals over the rainbow bridge will be well cared for now that Arlene is there.

Arlene is survived by her five children, Kenneth (Talli) Hewlett of Arizona, Keith Hewlett Jr. of Florida, Kathleen(Jeff) Sagdalen of Rochester, Kayleen (Ken) Weiby of Rochester, and Kevin (Jessie) Hewlett of Rochester, twelve grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Sr.; her parents, Albin and Slema Hewlett; sister, Gladys Cole; and brother, Joyce Johnson; and nephew, David Swenson.

Arlene will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A special thank you to Season’s Hospice, who so wonderfully gave care and support to Arlene prior to her passing.

A private burial for family will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Arlene and husband, Keith, at a later date.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to a local animal shelter and Season’s Hospice.