Nov. 21, 1919 - April 3, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. - Arline Ramseth, 103, Austin, Minn., died Monday, April 3, in St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. The Rev. Mark Van House will officiate. Interment will be Thursday in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Home.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.