Arlys A. Michener

Arlys Michener, 93, of Spring Valley, MN passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley.

Arlys Ann Mensink Michener was born on July 2, 1929 to David and Anna Mensink in Spring Valley, Fillmore County. On August 26, 1947 she was united in marriage to Duane Michener in Cherry Grove and in 2017 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. After her marriage to Duane, they farmed the family farm in Cherry Grove for 66 years.

Arlys loved to cook, garden and loved living on the farm. When people came to work at the farm, they always made sure to show up at lunch time for a serving of her famous mashed potatoes, gravy and all the fixings. All who knew her loved her and she could start a conversation with anyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her eyes would light up when they visited. She adored each and every one of them. She taught all of them to be kind and we learned from her how others should be treated. She was a lifelong member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was an active member of UMW. Her church and faith were a very important part of her life.

Arlys is survived by her brother, Harlan Mensink and children: Mary Lou (Tom) Howard of Spring Valley, MN, Dan Michener of Spring Valley, MN, Sue (the late Jeff Kolling) Kolling (Craig Goodsell) of Spring Valley, MN, Gary (Roxy) Michener of Spring Valley, MN, Diane (Steve) Hafner of Spring Valley, MN, and Cindy (Greg) Turgeon of Altoona, WI; 13 grandchildren; Brian (Tracey) Howard, Kristin Howard, Karin (Tyler) Thompson, Sara (Jered Bamlet) Howard, Aaron Kolling, Matt (Cheyanne) Kolling, John (Donna) Michener, Robert Michener, Alysa (Steve) Himle, Kelly (Adam) Sorenson, Megan (Brad) Stokke, Adam (Carlee) Turgeon and Michelle (Zach) Pfeffer; 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Duane; her parents; two brothers, Edward and Donald “Jake” Mensink and sisters; Violet Turner, Lucille Ask, Ollie Hamlin, Esther Glady and Clarice Mensink, son-in-law Jeff Kolling and grandson-in-law Kevin Beck.

Funeral services for Arlys will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church in Cherry Grove, MN with Pastor Deanna Woodward officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue for 1 hour at the church prior to the service.

If lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Spring Valley Care Center, ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice, Cherry Grove United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

