Arlysse J. MacGillivray

Arlysse Jeanne MacGillivray, age 85, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away October 11, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.

Arlysse Jeanne Peterson was born on February 14, 1937 in Rushford, Minnesota to Carl and Gladys (Fossum) Peterson. Arlysse was raised and attended K-12 school in Rushford. She graduated from High School in 1955 and attended Winona State University from 1955-1957 earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. Arlysse’s work career includes elementary school teaching in Excelsior and Red Wing, MN from 1957-1960 and in San Bernardino, CA from 1960-1967.

Arlysse married Donald MacGillivray on December 28, 1963. They spent time in California from 1963 to 1978 before moving to Rochester. She devoted her time since 1967 to homemaking and raising children. She worked part time in retail sales and as a substitute Educational Assistant in the Rochester School System. Her recent concentrations were on homemaking, volunteer activities and supporting Anne. Her activities and hobbies included golf, playing cards and hosting card games (especially bridge), sports, Special Olympics, Arc SE MN and church activities. Arlysse adored spending time with her granddaughter Sophia.

Survivors include her children, Richard (Staci) MacGillivray and Anne MacGillivray, both of Rochester; and one granddaughter, Sophia MacGillivray of Rochester.

Arlysse was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Donald.

A Memorial Service for Arlysse will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal PL NW) and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the church columbarium.

Memorials are suggested to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Arc SE, MN or Special Olympics.

