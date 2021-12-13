Arnold Boese died December 23, 2021 at St. Marys Hospital from chronic heart failure. He was born September 22, 1928 in Lakota, Iowa.

He was a master Sargent with the 82nd airborne from 1948 to 1952. He graduated from Winona State Teachers college in 1955. He had a long career as an educator.

He married Marcia Davies on December 26, 1954. She predeceased him in 2016. They had four children together: Doug (Cindy) Boese and the Rev. Jean Boese of Rochester, MN; Brian Boese of St. Paul, and Jan (Charles) Anderson of Lafayette, MN. He had 6 grandchildren, Brett (Maisa) Boese, Kristi (Mikey) Olson, Erin (Trevor) Witter, Jordan (Kara) Boese, and Paul and David Warmbold. He had 7 great grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. A graveside service will be held in the VA cemetery in Preston.

