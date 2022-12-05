Arnold E. Groszbach

Arnold Edward Groszbach, 83, of Zumbrota, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home.

Arnold was born in Pine Island Township on April 22, 1939 to Arnold and Leona (Degener) Groszbach. He was a 1957 graduate of Zumbrota High School. After graduation, Arnold became a member of the National Guard. In 1958, Arnold attended Mankato Vocational School, and graduated in 1960 with a degree in electric motor repair. In 1960, Arnie started the motor business and in 1970, he began his electrical wiring business. On September 18, 1965, Arnold married Sharon K. Sikkink at United Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Together, they had one daughter, Amy. Arnie and Sharon worked together from 1965 to 1997 operating Arnie’s Electric. Arnie began working at Treasure Island in 1997 as the master electrician until he retired in 2001. Arnie and Sharon enjoyed life on the farm, weekly coffee with friends, cruising the country side, especially in the convertible on a nice day and attending music in the park. Arnie also enjoyed mowing the lawn, going snowmobiling and spending time with family. He was a member of United Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Arnie is survived by his daughter, Amy (husband, Dr. John O’Brien) Groszbach of Oronoco, MN. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon and by his parents, Arnold and Leona.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at United Redeemer Lutheran Church, 560 West Third St., Zumbrota, MN. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of the service. The Rev. Marggi Pleiss-Sippola will be officiating with burial at Zumbrota Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com