Arnold G. Wendt

Arnold George Wendt, 91, of Eyota, passed away 1/20/23 at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield surrounded by family.

Arnold was born 7/16/1931 in St Paul, MN to Arthur W Wendt Sr. and Emma Wendt and was the oldest of their nine children.

He married Esther Froehner on October 12,1953 in Afton, MN and moved to Eyota in 1958.

Arnold enjoyed farming, then had an excavation business and a mechanic shop where he enjoyed doing maintenance on trucks and tractors.

He played on a dartball team through his church, was a very competitive horseshoe player, enjoyed hunting and fishing and cooked up a grand chicken BBQ on the 4th of July during his younger years. During retirement Arnold and Esther traveled in the motorhome to flea markets where they sold wood handles and fixed the broken ones to make them “better than new”.

Spending time with family at all the numerous gatherings and visiting around the table when friends and family just “stopped in” was always a favorite. There was always a tidbit for the pets too, at these gatherings as Arnold loved animals.

Arnold is survived by his children Deb (Steve) Tarara of Rochester, Ed Wendt of Dover, Ron Wendt of Chatfield, Mike Wendt of Mikana, WI, Rachel (Allen) Smith of Elgin and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his siblings; Elsie Wendt, Chatfield, Mary Lou Israel, Mexico City, Mexico, Arthur (Agnes) Wendt Jr., Eyota, Gerhard Wendt, Zimmerman, MN, Dorothy Ramirez, Celaya, Mexico and Gretchen (Jerry) Daniel, Sun City, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his wife Esther Wendt, his parents, brother Willard Wendt, sister Rosemarie Mack, son Gerald Wendt, grandson Jordan Wendt and great-grandson Kye Gasner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice or Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Funeral service is Monday February 6, 11:00 AM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eyota with Pastor Jonathan Vollrath officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eyota. Visitation is Monday, one hour prior to the service at the church.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting with the arrangements.