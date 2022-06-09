Arnold J. Cane

Arnold John Cane, age 54, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2022. He was born April 11, 1968 in Columbus, Georgia, the son of Pamela H. Cane.

Until he was in his late teens, Arnold grew up in Menasha, Wisconsin. He then moved with his grandmother Grace E. Cane to Rochester, Minnesota, where he lived until his untimely death. He will be remembered as a loving and caring Christian.

In Rochester, Arnold rehabbed apartments and later received his real estate license. For a number of years, he worked as a lighting specialist and stage hand at the old Mayo Civic Center. His real love, however, was refurbishing old/antique cars for resale.

Arnold will be deeply missed by his two surviving aunts, Patricia C. Kraske of South Hadley, MA and Priscilla M. White of Port St. Lucie, FL. He is also survived by five cousins: Richard, Anne, Michael, Mark and Taylor.

Arnold was preceded in death by his mother, uncle and grandparents.

Arnold will also be greatly missed by his girlfriend Jenny Steffey as well as by friends Linda, Doris, John, Jeff and Treni.

There will be no funeral services. Interment will be in Wisconsin at the family burial site.

