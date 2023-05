April 9, 1933 - May 21, 2023

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Arnold Kreidermacher, 90, Dover, Minn., died Sunday, May 21, in Whitewater Health Services.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles. Visitation will continue from 9-10 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eyota, Minn. Interment will be Saturday in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral Home.