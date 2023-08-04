Arthur, “Art” Birdseye, 84, died peacefully August 2nd, 2023, from his ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Art was born on January 16th, 1939, to Roger and Lois Birdseye. He grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. After High School he went on to the University of SD to play football for one year. On August 23, 1958, he was united in marriage to Maryann Heintzman. After Arts graduation, they moved to Bloomington, MN where he would begin his career in the petroleum business.

Art and Maryann moved to Rochester, MN in 1967 with their 3 children and bought their first home. Art and Scott Fritz would begin a business partnership that would start as Scotts Gas &Oil, Inc and in 1971 become B& F Distributing. In 1977 Scott retired and Art would continue to grow the company. He became involved in a variety of businesses, expanding into several states. Art believed in hard work and credited his employees for the success of the businesses.

Art enjoyed time at the cabin in Wacouta, winters in Florida, traveling, golfing, and his motorcycle trips with his good friends. He was involved in several organizations, always believing in giving back to the community and schools. But nothing brought him more joy than being with family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his life. His family will remember how he was constantly present with an infectious smile on his face and generosity to welcome everyone.

Art is survived by his children: Barb (John) Jensen and Steve (Lisa) Birdseye; Siblings: Carol (Lyle) Tobin and Bonnie Birdseye Caywood; Grandchildren: Julie (Mike) Pehler, Matthew (Chelsee) Jensen, Nicholas (Alyssa) Jensen, Baihly (Conor) Ruf, Brooklyn Birdseye, and Arthur “AJ” Birdseye; Great-Grandchildren: Mason, Keegan, Adalyn, McKenzee, Carter, Tucker, Lily, and Baby Ruf (Due in September).

Art is preceded in death by his wife Maryann, son Michael “Biker” Birdseye, and brother, Keith Birdseye.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Waters on Mayowood and Mayo Hospice for the care and comfort they provided to Art.

A memorial service will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on August 12th, 2023, at 2pm followed by a celebration of life from 3pm-7pm in the River Park Reception Hall at Macken Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Arthur and Maryann Birdseye Scholarship at Lourdes High School or Friends of Oxbow.