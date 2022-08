Jan. 4, 1935 - Aug. 27, 2022

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Arthur Dunne, 87, Rochester, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 27, in Pine Haven.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester. Father Scepaniak will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Pine Island Cemetery.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.