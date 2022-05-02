Arthur H. Folkert Jr.

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. We remember with thanksgiving what God has done for His servant Arthur.

Arthur Henry Folkert Jr., 87 years, of Rochester was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Art was born on July 5, 1934 to Arthur Sr. and Elsie (Polikowsky) Folkert on the family farm in the hamlet of Bremen, near Millville MN. He became a child of God through the Word and waters of Holy Baptism and was confirmed in that saving faith at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bremen MN. He attended Bremen grade school and was a 1953 graduate of Plainview High School.

On February 2, 1957, Art married Arlene Link at the Reformed Church of Greenleafton MN. They made their home in Rochester and were blessed with 6 children. Art and Arlene were grateful to share their love and companionship for 65 years of marriage earlier this year.

Art was a hard worker, a devoted husband, and loving father. He was employed by IBM in Rochester for almost 50 years and spent much of his spare time farming with his dad on the Bremen family farm. Art held a special love for the land and enjoyed witnessing the miracle of each new growing season of crops. He was a keen observer in changes to nature and the farmland he cherished. Art felt blessed to have been taught the values and way-of-life that he had experienced in a small-knit farming community, which he shared with his children. In later years, he enjoyed frequent reminisces with other farmers about life on the farm, especially with his brother Frank and brother-in-law, Orlo Link. He also enjoyed seeing former co-workers and catching up on the events in their lives.

Art loved to take driving trips, appreciating the natural beauty of new sights and gave his family the gift of many happy memories spent on long-distance month-long vacations together. In years when no driving trips were planned, he looked forward to fishing vacations with his family at a small resort in Northern Minnesota. He enjoyed football, especially watching games from the days of the Bud Grant-era.

Art’s love and firm faith in Christ led him to serve his church on several boards and committees, participating for many years as a church elder or usher. He taught his children and witnessed to others of his conviction that our faith in Christ’s death and resurrection is what saves us. Art was in the Word daily and was a frequent student of many Bible studies throughout the years. He is a faithful servant of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Arlene; children Barb (Jeff) Gustafson of Edina, Dee (Terry) Smith of Rochester, Michelle (Andy) Kulich of Rochester, Gary (Jen) of Bloomington; grandchildren Jason, Tom, Bryan, Jon, Colene, Jennifer, Olivia, Kevin, Claire, Nick, Anna, and Katie as well as 8 great-grandchildren and another little one on-the-way.

He is preceded in death by his son Gregg Arthur, infant son Craig Allen, sister Darlene Wentworth, brother Franklin Folkert, and his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 6, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Ave. SW, Rochester, with Rev. Joel Haak officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in memory of Arthur Folkert.

Art’s family sincerely thanks Trinity Lutheran Church pastors, members and staff, many friends and good neighbors, and Mayo Clinic pulmonary specialist, Dr. Amjad Kanj.

I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for His servant Arthur.