Arthur Harteneck

Arthur “Art” William Harteneck, 90, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic – Lake City Care Center in Lake City surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1932, in Goodhue County to Arthur Carl and Clara (Glander) Harteneck. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Lake City.

Art met the love of his life, Doreen Olson when he was 17 years old at the Roller Rink in Red Wing. They were married on July 15, 1950, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage together raising their five children.

Art lived his entire lifetime in the Lake City area and worked at Gould, then the Foundry (aka Federal Mogul) where he continued to work until his retirement. He was the president of the Lake City Credit Union for many years. Art also worked at the Lake City VFW as a bartender and doing the books. He enjoyed spending time playing cards, watching all the Minnesota Sports teams, and especially loved to visit with everyone and enjoyed those conversations. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lake City where he served as an usher.

Art is survived by his children, Dale (Wendy) Harteneck of South St. Paul, Craig (Deb) Harteneck of Lake City, Gary Harteneck of Lake City, Alan (Patricia) Harteneck of Red Wing, and Lori (Larry) Fitschen of Lake City; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters, Melinda Hollihan and Loretta Cook, and a brother Arnold Harteneck.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City, with Pastor Duane Holst officiating. Burial will follow the service in Oakwood Cemetery in Lake City. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com