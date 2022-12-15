Arthur Ray Kaul passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 84 years. He was born on May 30, 1938, to Arthur M.P. & Lucille Kaul (Bowers). Arthur was born in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arthur was a 4th generation farmer in Oronoco township and was engaged in farming his entire life. His son, Brian, and Arthur’s grandsons are carrying on the farming tradition. Arthur was also a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 62 years - Mary Kaul (Runge); daughters - Debra Kaul and Julie Swanberg (Dan) and his son Brian Kaul (Joy); 4 grandchildren - Jacob, Mitchell & Emily Kaul; Krista Curlee (Michael) and 2 great grandchildren - Carter & June Curlee.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathleen Krudwig.

Visitation will be held at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home in Rochester, MN (5421 Royal PI NW) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 4:00PM-7:00PM. The funeral will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco on Monday, December 19th at 10:45AM with visitation starting at 10AM. A luncheon will be served following the service.

Memorials suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, Oronoco, and the Oronoco Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kaul family